La Crosse Officer Involved Shooting Update

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is providing an update on the events leading to an officer involved shooting December 30. No officers were injured. Authorities attempted to stop the suspect with non-lethal force before two officers fired their service weapons, hitting the suspect. The suspect received medical attention at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Department release the incident began about 8:30 in the Town of Campbell. Before a deputy could arrive at the scene for a domestic disturbance call, the suspect had left. A short time later, a sheriff's deputy located the vehicle and made a traffic stop. The suspect was uncooperative and the deputy called for back up.

Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger and his dog were at that traffic stop. So was La Crosse Police officer Ryan Deflorian. According to the Sheriff's Department statement, the suspect got out of his vehicle, swinging a piece of logging chain in a threatening manner. Authorities ordered the suspect to drop the chain a number of times before using non-lethal force, including bean bags and what the release describes as a controlled electronic device, to attempt to stop the suspect.

The release says the suspect charged Officer Stoughtenger with the chain and broke the window of a squad car. Stoughtenger released his dog, but the dog was injured by the chain. When the suspect continued to advance, officers again used the electronic device attempting to stop the suspect. Ultimately, Deputy Stoughtenger and Officer Deflorian fired their weapons. The suspect was hit by by that gunfire, taken into custody and treated by deputies at the scene until emergency medical personnel arrived.

MORE: Life threatening injuries for man shot by officers Friday night

The suspect, who has not been named, is in the hospital. He will be transferred to the La Crosse County Jail after his hospital release. The dog named Sayibe received attention from a veterinarian. Deputy Stoughtenger, a 14 year veteran of the Department and Officer Deflorian who joined La Crosse Police in June are on paid administrative leave which is part of department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations is in charge of the ongoing investigation.