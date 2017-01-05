Mayor Kabat running unopposed in re-election

For the first time in 30 years, the position of Mayor for the City of La Crosse has one candidate.

Mayor Tim Kabat will be running unopposed in the upcoming election and said he's very surprised, but excited for his plans for the future.

SEE: Mayor Tim Kabat announces re-election plan

"Having the focus on our housing programs, our parks and renovating parks, having our community police officers. All of those things continuing the work and the accomplishments that they're managing as well as looking at some areas where we still have big challenges," said Kabat.

Efforts to eliminate all homelessness in the region is another goal Mayor Kabat plans to focus on in the next four years. He said after finding a great deal of success while focusing on veteran homelessness, he plans to expand that.

"With the County Health Department and the mental health issues we have here, the substance abuse issues and really trying to work with our partners work with the non-profits in our area and the other agencies to get help for people that are looking for our help," added Kabat.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse