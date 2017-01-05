Emergency Warming Center opens due to bitterly cold temperatures

The La Crosse Police Department will open up the emergency north side warming center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening due to the bitterly cold temperatures located at Station Two Community Center at 713 Saint James Street in La Crosse.

The shelter opens at 7 p.m. and remains open until 8 a.m. the next morning. There are 15 cots available at the shelter and also a supply of healthy snacks for residents staying overnight.

"Obviously we just don't want to see any bad things happen, so anyway we can help during these times with people who may be homeless or in need of a warm place to go that's what we want to do." La Crosse Police Department Sargent, Tom Walsh said.

This is the first time in 2017 that the warming shelter will be open.



"Our plan is just to kind of monitor the weather throughout the winter and when we do get these harsh, arctic cold snaps coming through, we're going to be opening the shelter. We ask people just to watch our Facebook page and we'll post it on there." Walsh added.

The warming shelter will be staffed by police personnel during the evenings. WXOW News 19 will keep you up to date on when the shelter will be open during the rest of the winter months.