Fighting fires in dangerously cold temperatures

A fire broke out at a La Crosse home during the early hours on Thursday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department received the call around 3:30 a.m. for a house fire at 431 12th Street North. All of the residents of the home were safely evacuated while La Crosse firefighters put out the flames. The house extensive water and fire damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire outbreaks during bitterly cold temperatures like the incident on Thursday morning can lead to challenging conditions for firefighters due to below negative temperatures and icy conditions at the scene of the fire.

"There really isn't anything different as far as attacking the fire. It's more or less keeping track of the people who are working at the fire. If you do happen to get wet because of the water and you go outside, you're going to turn into a big tin man where you can't bend over and you can't function as well as you need to." Captain Kevin Kappuf said.

Captain Kappuf says that if firefighters are at the scene of a fire for an extended period of time, they will switch out crews in order to ensure firefighter's safety.