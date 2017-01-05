VIDEO: Police chase caught on dashcam video in Wausau

A police chase in Wausau that ended in a crash was all caught on dashcam video.

Police said there were called to an apartment complex for a reported break-in on the west side of Wausau just before 4 a.m. New Year's Day.

Before officers arrived, 32-year-old Joshua Whiting took off. In the video, you can see the short pursuit down South First Avenue. It didn't last long, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and went throw a guardrail, hitting the transformer and knocking out power.

Whiting was taken to the hospital and later arrested on several charges including an OWI.