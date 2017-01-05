City Administrator requirements expand - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

City Administrator requirements expand

Posted: Updated:
By Tianna Vanderhei, Multi-Media Journalist
Mayor Joe Chilsen
Onalaska, WI

The City of Onalaska continues its year long search for a City Administrator position.

"We have a lot of things happening, and if somebody wants to grow, this is a great way to grow with us," said Mayor Joe Chilsen.

Council members have made some changes to the application, one example: the deadline. Chilsen said that's extended until the position is filled which is hopefully sooner rather than later.

The city also minimized the years experience necessary from 7 to 5 years in a potential applicant.

Chilsen stressed that expanding the requirements will make it easier to find the right person. 

