UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify victim in Friday crash

On Monday, La Crosse Police identified the driver killed in a one vehicle crash Friday as Eric J. Butzler, 29, of La Crosse.

UPDATE: La Crosse police report one person is dead following a one vehicle crash on La Crosse's North Side.

It was discovered just after 4 a.m. Friday morning, after a passerby spotted the vehicle off the road at 2400 Gillette Street. Upon arrival, police found one vehicle with a male driver off the road that struck a tree down an embankment. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the crash happened earlier in the morning, and the crash remains under investigation. The driver's name will be released pending notification of family members.

Traffic has since reopened in both directions.

It happened early Friday morning, diverting traffic westbound on Gillette Street at River Valley Drive. Traffic has since reopened in both directions.

