Trump to be briefed on Russian hacks Friday

President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed on the latest in Russia’s hack into our election Friday, at a time of conflict between himself and the intelligence community.

Trump has publicly doubted the findings that Russia interfered in our electoral process, even though these findings are held by more than a dozen agencies, and are bipartisan in Congress.

Trump has previously said he has his own information to release about the hacking, but so far, that hasn't happened.

Intelligence officials briefed President Obama and testified to Congress about the hack Thursday. And they didn't mince words... saying Russia interfered in our election, and the orders came from the Kremlin. James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, says they'll release their full public report next week.

But while just about all of Congress supports the intelligence community's findings, GOP leaders do say Democrats are exploiting the cyber-scandal to damage Trump.