UW-La Crosse to host 'Innovation Generation' venture

Staff at UW-L is working to foster the entrepreneurs of the future on campus for 2017.

A new program called 'Innovation Generation' will begin at the end of January.

Anne Hlavacka, Director of the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse said it's a way to explore the exciting and challenging world of entrepreneurship using instruction, innovation labs, field studies, and mentors.

"Our Coulee Venture Program is targeted at high schools. We're looking for high school students who are interested in business or entrepreneurship and would like to have a place to take those ideas and turn them into actual businesses," said Hlavacka.

Under the guidance of an instructor and mentors from local businesses, the students will work together and have the opportunity to see and learn from college students.

"Today, you know we see certainly young people getting involved in the traditional businesses of babysitting and taking care of lawns and things like that. But we see also a lot of creativity with this generation in terms of, 'I want to develop an app,' or I want to do other things and they're very digitally oriented," added Hlavacka.

A final competition will mark the completion of the challenge in the spring, where students will showcase their ideas in a Shark Tank style presentation called 'UWL Eagle's Eye Competition.'

The deadline to register by is Friday, January 13.

PROGRAM DETAILS: Coulee Ventures, Innovation Generation