Timber company promises to preserve wetlands in Jackson Co. sand project

MADISON, Wis. (AP)

A timber company subsidiary looking to build sand processing facilities in western Wisconsin is promising to preserve and restore about 375 acres of wetlands on one of the sites.

Meteor Timber wants to build a sand mine in Jackson County and a sand processing plant and railroad spur in Monroe County. The project would eliminate 16.6 acres of wetlands.

The company said Friday it has amended its Department of Natural Resources permit application to include a wetlands mitigation plan that calls for preserving about 320 acres of wetland and restore another 58 acres of wetland on the project site.

