La Crosse Salvation Army changes alcohol policy

A policy change at the Salvation Army aims to lower the homelessness rate in the Coulee Region.

The Salvation Army removed mandatory breathalyzer testing. The Salvation Army previously didn't allow anybody with any alcohol in his or her system to stay overnight at La Crosse's Salvation Army. Now people can stay in the shelter with a blood alcohol level above zero. The Salvation Army Public Relations Coordinator, Nick Ragner, says that the new standard comes with understanding homelessness in the La Crosse community, often goes hand in hand with addiction.

"When somebody does make that little slip up, if they're not a harm to themselves, to other people in the shelter, they can continue those case management services. We don't have to start from the beginning with them again, and they have a place to stay especially when it's cold like it has been the past couple of days." Ragner said.

Ragner emphasizes that the Salvation Army wants to provide long-term help. With the goal being to help make people self-sufficient sooner rather than later. Leaders are hopeful that this change will allow more people to get the help they need.