Investigator struck by Holmen drug suspect recovering

The officer struck by a drug suspect's vehicle in Holmen is recovering from his injuries.

That update, provided in testimony heard Friday at the preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Brandon Ritter.

On Friday, the court heard testimony from Investigator Tom Johnson of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Fritz Leinfelder, an investigator with the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department.

According to Investigator Leinfelder, La Crosse Police Investigator Jim Mancuso is recovering from injuries he sustained during the arrest.

"He was struck by Mr. Ritter's vehicle," Investigator Leinfelder testified. "He had jumped up in the air so he ended up on the hood of the vehicle. As Ritter's vehicle accelerated away it made a left turn causing investigator Mancuso to be thrown on the hood of the vehicle."

Leinfelder testified Mancuso immediately complained of pain in his arm and hip.

"He said his left elbow was extremely sore and that he had a tingling sensation down his left arm into his fingers," he testified. "I talked to him at the hospital and he also complained about an injury to his hip."

What remained unclear during Friday's testimony was when Mancuso fired his weapon during the arrest.

"I can't exactly remember when in the series of events he fired his weapon, whether it was in the process of getting struck by Ritter's vehicle or not," Leinfelder testified.

Investigator Johnson testified upon searching Ritter's car, police found an air-soft gun, packages of live ammunition, a digital scale, multiple cell phones and a log book, among other things.

He further testified those items are consistent with drug trafficking.

Ritter remains in La Crosse County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. Investigator Mancuso is on paid-administrative leave pending the investigation, standard protocol for the department.

On Friday, Judge Gloria Doyle ruled there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.