G-E-T Middle School teaches students civil discourse

Debating a topic in a classroom isn't an innovative idea, but it's the way on history teacher approaches the discussion that changes the outcome.

As 8th grade students at G-E-T Middle School enter Mr. Kamrowski's classroom on Fridays, they know they have to prepare for a class debate with an underlying lesson on civil discourse.

"I wanted to do something that would get my kids interested in current events, would teach them the skills of speaking well in front of their classmates, but also teach them the skills of listening to one another," expressed Rob Kamrowski, a History Teacher at G-E-T Middle School.

He creates a culture of critical thinking and a focus on civil discourse that draws students in.

Matt Wenthe, the Principal at the school said their staff as a whole talks about the three R's of education: rigor, relevance, and relationship. He added that this activity hits all of those elements.

"The main lesson I think we as a whole can learn is to be civil in discourse and to listen to one another and to not become so wrapped up in our own ideas that we're not willing to listen to other people," said Wenthe.



The pop-up debates began at the beginning of the school year, taking place every Friday with topics ranging from ethics regarding kneeling for the National Anthem, Syrian Refugees, the Electoral College, and if social media is more beneficial or more harmful.

"He makes U.S. History relevant. He makes a connection between Shays' Rebellion of the late 1700s and says, 'Was Colin Kaepernick taking a knee like that? Was it self serving or was it for a greater cause?," added Wenthe.

The students are provided a new topic each week and given twenty minutes to "pop-up" and share their opinion at least once .

Mikayla Wright, an 8th Grader int he course said at first everyone was nervous and quiet.

"It's definitely beneficial to everyone because it teaches us skills like learning to listen to everyone because it teaches us skills like learning to listen to everyone and putting your opinion out there and forming an opinion which can sometimes be difficult," said Wright.

There's been about 10 debates since school started in September, Kamrowski said he's enjoyed seeing students who are typically quiet, come out of their shell and share their thoughts.

MORE INFORMATION: G-E-T School District