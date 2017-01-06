Dealing with emotional stress on the job

Stress on the job takes on a different meaning for emergency responders and law enforcement officers. These workers face life and death issues on a daily basis. On an average shift, both police and EMS may end up going from one extremely stressful situation to another with little to no breaks.

"You can literally go from a drowning to a fatality to a house fire," said Darin Wendel, clinical manger, and 17 veteran of Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

This characterizes their daily life on the job and without the proper support systems, that can take a toll on mental and emotional health.

The number of calls per shift sometimes reach into the high teens, begging the question how does one deal with that day in and day out on an emotional level? Some said the best thing getting them through stressful situations on the job has been overcoming the stigma behind mental health and being able to open up.

"That [stigma]'s pretty much gone," said Wendel. "We want to talk about it, we want to be up front. These things are stressful, it's no secret."

Both La Crosse Police and Gundersen Tr-State utilize critical incident stress debriefings after particularly stressful events. Both also offer employee assistance programs allowing them to reach out to professionals. Sometimes their biggest support system however, comes from their peers who've shared similar experiences.

"It's easy to reach out to other officers who have been in similar situations," said Community Resource Officer Brooke Pataska. "It's very beneficial to be able to talk and explain what that officer went through and how they viewed or perceived the incident."

The nature of these jobs thrusts them into several high stress events. Being honest with limitations, they said, can be critical to maintaining mental health.

"Recognize that maybe you've had enough and maybe you need some time off," Wendel said. "We do encourage them to take time off because that's important. Go home and reset and spend time with your family."

Both police and Tri-State mentioned the importance of physical health going hand in hand with mental health.

"Another way too is just by working out," Officer Pataska said. "It's beneficial to be able to work it off by running, by going to the gym, things like that... a healthy way to do it."

For those going through stressful events in their everyday lives, take a page from the professionals.

"If they feel like they need to talk to someone, reach out, wherever they feel comfortable," said Officer Pataska.

"Don't hold it in," said Wendel. "Go find someone to talk to and know that a lot of people are probably going through the same things."