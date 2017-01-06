Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

MVC:

La Crosse Central 91, La Crosse Logan 60 - full recap here

Onalaska 82, Sparta 42 - Noah Skifton (ONA): 15 points; Tyler Hughes (ONA): 14 points

Tomah 59, Holmen 52 - Joe Georgenson (Tomah): 21 points; Austin Braund (Holmen): 18 points

Coulee:

Westby 69, West Salem 62 - final/overtime; Norsemen now 9-0; Jesse Solberg (Westby): 25 points; Graham Walter (West Salem): 16 points

G-E-T 62, Arcadia 40 - Red Hawks now 4-0 in Coulee

Black River Falls 77, Onalaska Luther 76 - Elliot Bird (BRF): game-winning half-court shot at buzzer

Dairyland:

C-FC 77, Alma/Pepin 37 - Caiden Haake (CFC): surpasses 1,000 career points

Melrose-Mindoro 61, Blair-Taylor 40

3 Rivers:

Caledonia 75, Saint Charles 60 - Warriors now 8-1; Marten Morem (CAL): 29 points; Keegan Maloney (St Charles): 20 points

Big Nine:

Winona 77, Albert Lea 41

Girls high school basketball

MVC:

La Crosse Logan 47, La Crosse Central 42

Onalaska 60, Sparta 33 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 13 points; Aly Laufenberg (Sparta): 13 points

Holmen 63, Tomah 36 - Brooklyn Paulson (Holmen): 19 points; Caitlin Young (Holmen): 14 points

Ridge and Valley:

Ithaca 53, De Soto 47

Scenic Bluffs:

Bangor 66, Hillsboro 27 - Cardinals now 9-1 (5-0 Scenic Bluffs)

Necedah 62, Cashton 57 - final/2 overtime

SWC:

Dodgeville 50, Prairie du Chien 43

Southeast:

Lyle-Pacelli 70, Houston 29

Mabel-Canton 55, Glenville-Emmons 23

High school wrestling

Saint Charles 46, Caledonia 35

Men's college basketball

Viterbo University 73, Presentation College 63 - Ethan Haberman (VIT): 22 points; Jake Bamke (VIT): 13 points

Women's college basketball

Presentation College 52, Viterbo University 44 - V-Hawks now 2-17

NAHL hockey

Janesville 5, Coulee Region Chill 3