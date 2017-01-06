Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
MVC:
La Crosse Central 91, La Crosse Logan 60 - full recap here
Onalaska 82, Sparta 42 - Noah Skifton (ONA): 15 points; Tyler Hughes (ONA): 14 points
Tomah 59, Holmen 52 - Joe Georgenson (Tomah): 21 points; Austin Braund (Holmen): 18 points
Coulee:
Westby 69, West Salem 62 - final/overtime; Norsemen now 9-0; Jesse Solberg (Westby): 25 points; Graham Walter (West Salem): 16 points
G-E-T 62, Arcadia 40 - Red Hawks now 4-0 in Coulee
Black River Falls 77, Onalaska Luther 76 - Elliot Bird (BRF): game-winning half-court shot at buzzer
Dairyland:
C-FC 77, Alma/Pepin 37 - Caiden Haake (CFC): surpasses 1,000 career points
Melrose-Mindoro 61, Blair-Taylor 40
3 Rivers:
Caledonia 75, Saint Charles 60 - Warriors now 8-1; Marten Morem (CAL): 29 points; Keegan Maloney (St Charles): 20 points
Big Nine:
Winona 77, Albert Lea 41
Girls high school basketball
MVC:
La Crosse Logan 47, La Crosse Central 42
Onalaska 60, Sparta 33 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 13 points; Aly Laufenberg (Sparta): 13 points
Holmen 63, Tomah 36 - Brooklyn Paulson (Holmen): 19 points; Caitlin Young (Holmen): 14 points
Ridge and Valley:
Ithaca 53, De Soto 47
Scenic Bluffs:
Bangor 66, Hillsboro 27 - Cardinals now 9-1 (5-0 Scenic Bluffs)
Necedah 62, Cashton 57 - final/2 overtime
SWC:
Dodgeville 50, Prairie du Chien 43
Southeast:
Lyle-Pacelli 70, Houston 29
Mabel-Canton 55, Glenville-Emmons 23
High school wrestling
Saint Charles 46, Caledonia 35
Men's college basketball
Viterbo University 73, Presentation College 63 - Ethan Haberman (VIT): 22 points; Jake Bamke (VIT): 13 points
Women's college basketball
Presentation College 52, Viterbo University 44 - V-Hawks now 2-17
NAHL hockey
Janesville 5, Coulee Region Chill 3
