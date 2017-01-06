King's slams, 37 powers Central past Logan

Kobe King scored 37 points and energized a full house crowd with three slam dunks Friday in a 91-60 Red Raiders win at Logan High School.

Central (7-1) scored more than 90 points in a game for the third time this season.

After a down-to-the-wire contest at Logan in 2016, Central took control early thanks to their senior guard. After scoring his team's first six points, he turned two steals into high-flying slams to give the Red Raiders a 21-8 lead.

"Last year they kind of caught us off guard a little bit, we knew they were going to come out and play their best against us, King said. "We just wanted to do the same thing and match their intensity. I think we did a good job of that."

King also said he was 'feeling it' in pregame warmups. He finished the first half with 25 points, as Central built a 43-23 lead.

Bailey Kale finished with 16 points, while Cody Hoeth led Logan with 22.

Central will host La Crosse Aquinas on Tuesday. The Rangers will face Rushford-Peterson on Saturday, January 14 in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.