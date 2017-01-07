Runners and walkers bundle up for the New Years Resolution Walk/Run

Hundreds of runners and walkers bundled up and braved the cold for the YMCA's New Years Resolution Walk/Run on Saturday morning.

The race was held at the R.W. Houser Family YMCA in Onalaksa. The New Years Resolution Walk/Run is part of the YMCA's Winter Walk Run Series. The series incorporates three races during the winter months to help keep residents in the Coulee Region active.

"We just want to be inclusive to everyone and offer a way to be active for all people. In the winter, it can be difficult to find events to do and stuff to stay active. So this is a great event to get people out and active where they might just be staying at home." Community and Special Events Director, Shawn Mcclone said.

This is the 13th annual year of the Winter Walk/Run series. The Valentine's Heart Throb coming up in February is the last race of this year's series. You can sign up for this race at the YMCA's website.