Basketball Youth Development Program gets kids active

The R.W. Houser Family YMCA had young basketball players learning skills and playing games at their gym.

The Youth Developmental Basketball tournaments are leagues for children to learn basketball fundamentals and techniques during the winter months.

Kandace Fox, YMCA Youth and Family Director, says the kids learn more than just the techniques of the sport, they also learn a lot about sportsmanship.

"Any program that has sports with kids its going to develop more than just the skill itself. The sport is going to develop the teamwork side, it's going to develop meeting new people making new friends and lifelong relationships. It's also going to teach some discipline to accomplish things and feel successful and have our kids feel like a sense of belonging when they're on that team." Fox said.

Twelve teams participated in the tournament on Saturday. The La Crosse Area YMCA sees about 600 children sign up to learn basketball fundamentals during their Youth Development programs.