13th annual "Viterbo 101" brings in 18 performing groups

Viterbo University saw 18 different show choirs on Saturday for the first competition of the season.

The competition's called Viterbo 101, which is in it's 13th year. Of those 18 groups, 5 were from middle schools, 13 from high schools. The competing show choirs came from all across the Tri-State area and one from even as far as Omaha, Nebraska. For most of these groups, it was their first chance to put their show on its feet for an audience and judges, and organizers said you could feel that excitement in the air all day.

“The atmosphere here is always electric this first day of competition,” said Jen Roberdeau, Director of Audience Services and Fine Arts Marketing at Viterbo. “Everybody's really excited to get the season underway. The groups are really excited to perform, they've been working hard for the last couple months getting their shows ready.”

In addition to the show choir competition, there was also a solo competition during which students had a chance to interact with Viterbo music and theater faculty. The Viterbo 101 competition also functions as an opportunity to showcase what the university has to offer, once students graduate high school.

“A lot of these students are interested in pursuing a music degree or a theater degree in college, so it's a great opportunity to get here and see what we're all about,” said Roberdeau

The top 6 groups during the day had the chance to perform in the finals competition at night.

Here are the results:

5th Runner Up: Mayville Cardinal Singers

4th Runner Up: Monona Grove Silver Connection

3rd Runner Up: Neenah Vintage 2017

2nd Runner Up: Holmen Midwest Express

1st Runner Up: La Crosse Central Grand Central Station

Grand Champion: Omaha Westside Amazing Technicolor Show Choir