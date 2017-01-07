Collaborative offers winter farmers market in Myrick Park Center

You don't have to wait until it warms up to experience the local farmers market.

Mayo Clinic Health System, WisCorps and the La Crosse Farmers market Association created the winter farmers market, located at the Myrick Park Center. You can find a winter farmers market on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Organizers said the winter farmers market is all about building and maintaining relationships.

"Farmers need to connect directly with their customers," said Marketing Manager Nell Saunders-Stott. "Once it gets too cold, it's hard to do that obviously outside, so we like to provide an indoor space and a time when they can do that and keep the connection with their customers and those relationships they developed during the summer going."

The last winter farmers market will be on Saturday, January 21. The outdoor farmers market will start again on May 5th at Cameron Park.