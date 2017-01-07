Lower attendance at this year's La Crosse Gun Show

The annual La Crosse Gun Show took place in the south hall of the La Crosse Center this weekend, but with lower attendance.

The gun show started Friday, featuring items from over 70 gun stores and more than 20 collectors. The gun show offered items that can't be found locally at low prices, according to vendors. Gun show President Robert Pucci said people at the gun show came from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. This year, the attendance numbers are down, which he speculates is due to a political shift.

"Since Trump got elected, the shows have seen less attendance because people are no longer afraid, and they have a lot of hope," Pucci said.

Gun sales in America typically increase after calls for tighter restrictions on gun control policies. Pucci argued that many now feel policies on gun control may be lessened under the current administration.

The gun show continues Sunday at the La Crosse Center. Doors will close before the Packer Game at 3:40pm.