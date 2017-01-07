Saturday's local scores
Men's college basketball
NCAA:
UW-Stevens Point 76, UW-La Crosse 58 - Eagles now 9-4, 1-1 WIAC
NAIA:
Viterbo University 73, Dickinson State University 66 - V-Hawks now 9-8, 3-3 NSAA
Women's college basketball
NCAA:
UW-Stevens Point 75, UW-La Crosse 71
NAIA:
No. 24 Dickinson State University 72, Viterbo University 48
High school gymnastics - Reedsburg Invite
1. West Salem/Aquinas, 137.375
2. Menomonie Falls, 128.4
3. SW Cuba City, 123.8
4. Sauk Prairie, 120.075
5. Baraboo Area, 119.05
*Anna Tanke (WS/Aqu): All-Around champion with score of 35.125
High school wrestling
Osseo-Fairchild Team Duels:
Logan goes 5-0 on day after beating Bloomer, Arcadia, Independence, Osseo, and Mondovi; Damond Butler, Dallas Kapanke and Cody Larson all went undefeated
Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite:
1. Sauk Prairie, 272.5
2. Holmen, 248.5
3. River Valley, 218
4. De Pere, 203
5. Mauston, 146
6. West Salem/Bangor, 142
Boys high school hockey
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 4, Avalanche 3
Girls high school hockey
Onalaska 3, Fox Cities Stars 2 - final/overtime; Jaidyn Groshek (ONA): 2 goals, including OT winner
Boys high school basketball
Kasson-Mantorville 74, La Crescent 63 - Nelson (La Crescent): 13 points; Nolop and Voves (La Crescent): 12 points each
Holmen 63, Menomonie 45
Turkey Valley (IA) 52, Houston 34
Girls high school basketball
La Crosse Aquinas 59, Elk Mound 40 - Lexi Donarski (Aquinas): 15 points; Whittni Rezin (Aquinas): 13 points
Spring Grove 79, Houston 65
Black River Falls 32, Onalaska Luther 29 - Abby Ross (BRF): 10 points; Kaitlyn Kennedy (Luther): 15 points
Melrose-Mindoro 81, Blair-Taylor 50
NAHL hockey
Janesville Jets 5, Coulee Region Chill 4 - Chill now 14-15-2
