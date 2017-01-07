Saturday's local scores

Men's college basketball

NCAA:

UW-Stevens Point 76, UW-La Crosse 58 - Eagles now 9-4, 1-1 WIAC

NAIA:

Viterbo University 73, Dickinson State University 66 - V-Hawks now 9-8, 3-3 NSAA

Women's college basketball

NCAA:

UW-Stevens Point 75, UW-La Crosse 71

NAIA:

No. 24 Dickinson State University 72, Viterbo University 48

High school gymnastics - Reedsburg Invite

1. West Salem/Aquinas, 137.375

2. Menomonie Falls, 128.4

3. SW Cuba City, 123.8

4. Sauk Prairie, 120.075

5. Baraboo Area, 119.05

*Anna Tanke (WS/Aqu): All-Around champion with score of 35.125

High school wrestling

Osseo-Fairchild Team Duels:

Logan goes 5-0 on day after beating Bloomer, Arcadia, Independence, Osseo, and Mondovi; Damond Butler, Dallas Kapanke and Cody Larson all went undefeated

Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite:

1. Sauk Prairie, 272.5

2. Holmen, 248.5

3. River Valley, 218

4. De Pere, 203

5. Mauston, 146

6. West Salem/Bangor, 142

Boys high school hockey

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 4, Avalanche 3

Girls high school hockey

Onalaska 3, Fox Cities Stars 2 - final/overtime; Jaidyn Groshek (ONA): 2 goals, including OT winner

Boys high school basketball

Kasson-Mantorville 74, La Crescent 63 - Nelson (La Crescent): 13 points; Nolop and Voves (La Crescent): 12 points each

Holmen 63, Menomonie 45

Turkey Valley (IA) 52, Houston 34

Girls high school basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 59, Elk Mound 40 - Lexi Donarski (Aquinas): 15 points; Whittni Rezin (Aquinas): 13 points

Spring Grove 79, Houston 65

Black River Falls 32, Onalaska Luther 29 - Abby Ross (BRF): 10 points; Kaitlyn Kennedy (Luther): 15 points

Melrose-Mindoro 81, Blair-Taylor 50

NAHL hockey

Janesville Jets 5, Coulee Region Chill 4 - Chill now 14-15-2