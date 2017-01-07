Mortgage foreclosures drop to lowest level since 1990s

Economists say mortgage foreclosures in Wisconsin have dropped to the lowest level since the 1990s.

Experts say foreclosures around the state have dropped to about a fourth of the foreclosures in 2009, the year they peaked.

Despite the drop, economists say there may be some pockets of foreclosure trouble in the state, but overall it's no longer a problem. An improved economy and job growth are key factors in the reduction, according to experts.

Additionally, the loose lending practices that led to the foreclosure crisis and economic recession sparked new regulation.