Proposal to drug test high school students headed to state assembly

A proposal to require Wisconsin high schools to drug test students at the request of their parents could be considered in the coming months.

Republican Representative Joel Kleefisch said he plans to introduce the proposal in the assembly in the next couple of months, as a way to combat increased heroin and other illegal drug use without mandating random testing.

Kleefisch said he envisions a minimally invasive testing process using hair samples. School administrators say they want a voice on any drug testing that could become law.