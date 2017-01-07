Authorities say speed, alcohol factors in Trempealeau County crash

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department says sped and alcohol are factors in a crash that left one man injured Friday night.

According to the department, a 2014 Dodge Avenger was traveling west on U.S. Highway 10 at County Road R in the Town of Sumner when the driver, 41-year-old Bradley Reitmann, lost control and left the road.

The department says Reitmann's vehicle overturned, striking a utility poll. He then fled the scene on foot and was located a short time later by the Osseo Police Department. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.