Copy-Proposal: Parents could ask for students to be drug tested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would require high schools in Wisconsin to test students for drugs if their parents request it.

Some legislators and school administrators resisted a proposal from Rep. Joel Kleefisch (KLAY'-fish) last year for statewide random drug testing of students participating in extracurricular activities or parking a vehicle on school property.

Kleefisch says his proposal would require testing only if parents asked for it. The Oconomowoc (oh-KAH'-noh-moh-walk) Republican says he'll introduce the bill in the Assembly in the next two months. He says it's a way to combat increased heroin and other illegal drug use without mandating random testing.

Kleefisch envisions a minimally invasive testing process using hair samples. School administrators say they want a voice on any drug testing that could become law.

