Proposal: Parents could ask for students to be drug tested - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Proposal: Parents could ask for students to be drug tested

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would require high schools in Wisconsin to test students for drugs if their parents request it.

Some legislators and school administrators resisted a proposal from Rep. Joel Kleefisch (KLAY'-fish) last year for statewide random drug testing of students participating in extracurricular activities or parking a vehicle on school property.

Kleefisch says his proposal would require testing only if parents asked for it. The Oconomowoc (oh-KAH'-noh-moh-walk) Republican says he'll introduce the bill in the Assembly in the next two months. He says it's a way to combat increased heroin and other illegal drug use without mandating random testing.

Kleefisch envisions a minimally invasive testing process using hair samples. School administrators say they want a voice on any drug testing that could become law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.