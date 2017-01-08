Space heater to blame for La Crosse garage fire - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Space heater to blame for La Crosse garage fire

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The La Crosse Fire Department says a space heater that made contact with a mattress is to blame for a north side garage fire.

Crews were called to the fire at 1424 Rose Street around 7:00 Saturday night after a neighbor called to report heavy smoke coming from a one car garage in the neighborhood.

Fire fighters who arrived on scene found heavy black smoke coming from the garage, quickly getting the fire under control.

The last crew left the scene at 11:15. Investigators blame a space heater touching a mattress for the fire.

The department says the fire caused major damage and there were no injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.