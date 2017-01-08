Space heater to blame for La Crosse garage fire

Crews were called to the fire at 1424 Rose Street around 7:00 Saturday night after a neighbor called to report heavy smoke coming from a one car garage in the neighborhood.
Fire fighters who arrived on scene found heavy black smoke coming from the garage, quickly getting the fire under control.
The last crew left the scene at 11:15. Investigators blame a space heater touching a mattress for the fire.
The department says the fire caused major damage and there were no injuries.
