Truth and dare at LCT

It's something of a game of truth or dare over the next couple of months at La Crosse Community Theatre.

Executive Director David Kilpatrick joined News 19 Daybreak on Monday this morning to talk about how you can take part in the fun.

Tickets for the upcoming Veterans Studio Theatre show, French Renaissance-era comedy "The Misanthrope" by Moliere are on sale now. There are only 99 seats available for each performance and you can order tickets online at lacrossecommunitytheatre.org. "The Misanthrope" runs Jan. 26-Feb. 12. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sundays.

Those interested in strutting their stuff on stage will want to check out auditions for "Xanadu," a musical comedy about the creation of the first roller disco. You can learn more about the show and sign up to try out on either Monday or Tuesday, Jan. 16-17 by calling the box office at 784-9292. Some skating expertise is required for some of the roles, but LCT is helping out by providing free admission to High Roller Skating Rink in La Crosse Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 starting at 4:30 p.m. just by mentioning you're with the theatre.

Finally, as part of a national competition for community theatres, LCT is offering audiences a sneak peak at its one-act entry, "Annie's Arrival" at the Pump House on Feb. 10-11. There will also be a fundraiser performance at the Weber Center on Feb. 15. An original work written by Kilpatrick, "Annie's Arrival" tells the story of how the "daddy-switch" gets flipped once a father holds his child for the first time.