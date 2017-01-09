Medical Monday: Family LEAP Program

Going solo to get to a healthy weight can be a challenge for many so Gundersen Health System suggests taking a family approach to it.

The following information is courtesy of gundersenhealth.org:

If you're ready to get healthy as a family, our Family LEAP (Learn, Eat, Active Play) Program may be right for you. This is a 12-week weight management program for children, ages 8-12, who are at risk for weight-related health problems.

The program is designed to help families make positive behavior changes and motivate children to make healthier choices for a lifetime of better health. The program provides medical intervention, nutrition and behavioral health education/support, cooking demonstrations and fun physical activities to improve health of the whole family.

Family LEAP Program is led by YMCA staff and Gundersen healthcare providers from:

Family Medicine/Bariatric Medicine

Behavioral Health

Nutrition Therapy

Goals of the program

Improve eating habits

Increase acceptance of fruits and vegetables

Increase daily activity

Improve self-esteem

Achieve healthier weight for children

Improve health of the whole family

Program perks

Rolling admission so families can start at any time

Group therapy and individual sessions

Childcare available at no cost for young children while families are participating in the program

Free family Y membership during the first three months of the program; opportunity to continue that membership after three months, at a discounted rate if necessary

Location

All classes are held at the YMCA La Crosse Healthy Living Center, 1140 Main St., La Crosse, WI 54601.

The Healthy Living Center includes spacious exam rooms, a dedicated fitness center for Gundersen and Y programming, flexible classroom space and a teaching kitchen.

For more information

To learn more about the program, talk to your primary care provider.