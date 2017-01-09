Medical Monday: Family LEAP Program

Going solo to get to a healthy weight can be a challenge for many so Gundersen Health System suggests taking a family approach to it.
The following information is courtesy of gundersenhealth.org:
If you're ready to get healthy as a family, our Family LEAP (Learn, Eat, Active Play) Program may be right for you. This is a 12-week weight management program for children, ages 8-12, who are at risk for weight-related health problems.
The program is designed to help families make positive behavior changes and motivate children to make healthier choices for a lifetime of better health. The program provides medical intervention, nutrition and behavioral health education/support, cooking demonstrations and fun physical activities to improve health of the whole family.
Family LEAP Program is led by YMCA staff and Gundersen healthcare providers from:
Family Medicine/Bariatric Medicine
Behavioral Health
Nutrition Therapy
Goals of the program
Improve eating habits
Increase acceptance of fruits and vegetables
Increase daily activity
Improve self-esteem
Achieve healthier weight for children
Improve health of the whole family
Program perks
Rolling admission so families can start at any time
Group therapy and individual sessions
Childcare available at no cost for young children while families are participating in the program
Free family Y membership during the first three months of the program; opportunity to continue that membership after three months, at a discounted rate if necessary
Location
All classes are held at the YMCA La Crosse Healthy Living Center, 1140 Main St., La Crosse, WI 54601.
The Healthy Living Center includes spacious exam rooms, a dedicated fitness center for Gundersen and Y programming, flexible classroom space and a teaching kitchen.
For more information
To learn more about the program, talk to your primary care provider.
