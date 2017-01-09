Kind weighs in on President-Elect, Republican majority

A lot of uncertainty hangs over what type of leadership President-Elect Trump will bring to Washington.

Representative Ron Kind said if Trump stays focused on creating good jobs in a fiscally responsible manner, a great deal of support will follow.

However, he stressed that won't come without obstacles.

"We have a President that likes to run the free world with 140 characters or less and it's going to make a lot of confusion, a lot of uncertainty-especially with foreign policy on our national security concerns. But I think we still need to be focused on what we need to do to come together to make sure this economy is working for all Americans," said Kind.

Kind hopes to work with the new administration on areas he feels have been left behind, specifically focusing on a strong, rural economic agenda.

"Paul's got a tough job. I have a good working relationship with him, being from Wisconsin we're going to continue that to make sure we that we get a fair shake as Wisconsinites, but I think there is just a lot of uncertainty as far as President-Elect Trump and quite frankly his rejection of our intelligence community's finding with Russia meddling with our election is not a good first impression." added Kind.

