Man shot by local officers identified

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot by last month by a sheriff's deputy and La Crosse Police officer.

Daniel A. Lexvold, 46, was booked into the La Crosse County Jail Monday. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Lexvold is held on several charges including:

3 counts of Attempted Battery to a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Damage to Property

Battery to Law Enforcement K9

Domestic Disorderly Conduct

7 counts of Felony Bailjumping

On December 30, Lexvold was a suspect in a domestic disturbance in the Town of Campbell. He left the scene before authorities arrived. A little while later, a sheriff's deputy pulled over Lexvold along Highway 16. Other officers were called after Lexvold was uncooperative with the deputy.

According to the sheriff's office, when Lexvold got out of his vehicle, he had a piece of logging chain he was swinging around in a threatening manner. Although officers used non-lethal force including a bean bag rounds and a controlled electronic device, Lexvold continued to come at the officers. During the incident, Lexvold is accused of hitting La Crosse Police Department K9 Sayibe with the chain. Ultimately, both Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger and Officer Ryan Deflorian fired their weapons at Lexvold.

He was then taken to a La Crosse hospital where he remained until his release and subsequent transport to jail.

According to the sheriff's office, Lexvold is scheduled to make an appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

