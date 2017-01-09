New Gundersen clinic open in Sparta

After almost two years, the residents of Sparta have access to a new Gundersen Health System clinic.

The clinic offers services like vision, family medicine, behavioral health and a few new departments. Patients now have access to physical therapy and mammograms on site rather than traveling into La Crosse for those services. Gundersen said that having the additional departments on-site will help increase the communication between departments.

In addition, the clinic has a conference room that they plan to open to local non-profit and government organizations at no cost.

"We also in physical therapy are able to work directly with our doctors and other people with the other physicians within our system, and get them care that is close to home, and that's our whole theme is that we want to bring the care to the people of the Sparta area, and bring it close to home," said clinic Manager David Campbell.

On February 6, a cardiac rehabilitation center will open to the public. You can attend a public open house February 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.