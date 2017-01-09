New welcome center complete along I-90

Construction along I-90 was finished last fall of 2016, but a new welcome center was still being built.

Craig Fisher, Project Manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it's finally complete. Offering an updated, 21st Century facility in comparison to the previous structure that was 40 years old.

"It's important to your first impression, it's welcoming to the state of Wisconsin so it's very important to anyone visiting the area," said Fisher.

The new building is 4,605 sq. feet versus the 1,788 sq. feet in the old building.

"There's dual restrooms, so two men's rooms, two ladies rooms. It minimizes the disruptions for when they do need to clean it," added Fisher.

A playground, pet walking area, and separate car and truck parking areas surround the structure.

The cost of the project totaled $4.5 million. It officially opens to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

