Winona School district to close three elementary schools

Declining enrollment and a budget shortfall is forcing the Winona School District to make some tough decisions, one of which is to close three of the district's five elementary schools.

The decision comes after two years of public hearings and discussions and after a community task force developed several options to help alleviate the district of its shortfall.

"We've reached a crisis point where this is, I think, the only viable option," board member Karen Coleman said.

The board voted to close Rollingstone, Madison and W-K elementary and will keep Jefferson and Goodview Elementary open.

This upcoming school year, the district must make $1.5 million worth of cuts and after dipping into its reserve funds for the past two years, looked for a long-term solution.

"Most of our buildings were built in the 1930s and have never received any renovation," Kelly Halvorsen, Interim Superintendent, said. "Making funding available for initiatives in the classroom is the end goal, so we're thinking, what services do we need to provide or could we provide with that funding because having the facilities is not sustainable."

Both Halvorsen and Coleman say the issue is a divisive one throughout the community.

"People have grown attached to these neighborhood schools and being able to walk your child to school is a great thing, but what I've come to realize since being on the board is that these schools haven't been attracting people into the neighborhoods for ten years."

The district says between 2005 and this school year, its lost around 700 students. The district receives around $6,000 per student in state funding and declining enrollment has an adverse affect on available dollars.

In addition to keeping two of the elementary schools open, the district hopes to pass an upcoming bond referendum to the tune of $80 or $90 million. That way, it will be able to expand and renovate the schools, allowing them to create more space for the influx of students.

"That could come to the ballot as soon as April," Coleman said. "We're hoping for the best because that part plays a large role in all of this."

If the referendum is passed, it will also prevent the district from cutting $800,000 a year for the next five or six years, following this year's $1.5 million in cuts.

The district does not anticipate the three schools closing for the upcoming school year. As a result, it's already examining what areas can be cut. Coleman said closing the three buildings would save the district around $1.3 million.