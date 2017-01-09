Businesses will remain open during construction

Construction and limited access to the corridor will consume the Northside of La Crosse in a few months.

"We're going to have a lot of traffic re-routing that's going to happen. Hopefully they'll be able to keep it open the entire time and we think that they will," said Nick Roush, President of the North La Crosse Business Association.

The current McDonald's off of George Street will be building a new facility next to it's current location in the midst of this construction. Just one of the many updates that will unfold as the weather warms up.

"It helps all the businesses by making this a more beautiful destination and a place for people, as they're driving by to want to stop and patronize those businesses along the way," added Roush.

Mayor Tim Kabat said the construction on Exit 3 and the updates on the corridor here are in essence an 'If you build it, they will come.' Hoping that down the road Bridgeview Plaza can be revitalized and that new stores can move in to this facility.

"It's really up to us to make those types of transportation investments and to have them support the businesses, rather than have them take away from that business," said Kabat.

A main focus of the construction, eliminating the entrance into Bridgeview Plaza and to Walgreens off of Highway 53. In turn, creating a lighted intersection roadway at the north end off West George Street into the shopping area.

"This is the continued resonance that's happening in the City of La Crosse right now. When we look at what transforming a corridor like this can do, in terms of spreading economic growth, community growth."

He stressed that without business, community can't thrive and without community, business can't flourish either.

Construction is set to begin in the Spring of 2017 and is projected to be completed by late summer, early fall.

