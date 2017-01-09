Police take on parking ramp security responsibilities

Cutting out a few unnecessary steps is what the City of La Crosse said will make downtown parking ramps safer. It's a new way of handling security in the ramps, but one they believe makes the most sense.

The reason for the change is less a need for more security, but rather a bigger focus on quicker response times to emergencies. The City transitioned from using a private firm to provide that security to using civilians hired by the police department to do the job.

"Being that the parking responsibilities were moved into the police department, we could bring it in house, use our own people, save a little money and have a better control over the chain of command,"said Parking Utility Coordinator Jim Flottmeyer.

For the past 9 months, security in the ramps was handled by a private firm but as of January 2, it is now fully in the hands of the La Crosse Police, and those employed there now have access to Police equipment, including their radios, which they hope will shorten response times.

"Before, they would have to have their cell phones with them, make a phone call through our dispatch center, describe where they are and describe the situation," said Sergeant Tom Walsh of the La Crosse PD. "It was just one more step that made it a little more cumbersome, a little more challenging for our officers to respond in a timely manner."

Access to police radio cuts out that extra step and saves precious time.

"[The private firm] did a really good job, they really did," said Flottmeyer. "We didn't have any concerns with anything they were doing, we just thought we could take it another step and make it even better."

Even though the new aids are not technically police officers themselves, they are trained by the department, and being employed directly by police in essence adds more eyes in those ramps.

"To have an employee of the police department there with direct contact with our agency, it's only going to enhance and speed up our response," said Sgt. Walsh.

In addition to a more streamlined system, Flottmeyer said this will actually cost less in the long run. Time will tell if the response times do decrease, but in the mean time, both the City and the police said streamlining security for faster response and less money just made sense.

"If we could have done it and it would have been the same amount of money, it would have been great," Flottmeyer said. "But we got to do it, bring it in-house and save some money. That's a great way to do things."

The police took over those responsibilities on January 2 and it only pertains to public parking ramps downtown. Ramps like those on university campuses and hospital parking ramps like Mayo and Gundersen still use their own security services.