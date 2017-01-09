Monday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Onalaska 80, Holmen 58 - Jalen Zubich (ONA): 19 points; Austin Braund (HOL): 19 points
Whitehall 55, Independence 51
Augusta 50, Osseo-Fairchild 47
River Ridge 53, Wauzeka-Steuben 48
Portage 62, Tomah 54
C-FC 68, Arcadia 53
Lake City 79, LaCrescent 38 - Nelson (La Crescent): 8 points
Girls high school basketball
La Crosse Central 51, Black River Falls 26 - Sophie Leinfelder (Central): 12 points
La Crosse Logan 61, Tomah 59 - final/overtime; Marissa Kleman (Logan): 7 points, including game-winning layup with 0.2 seconds left
Houston 49, LeRoy-Ostrander 38
