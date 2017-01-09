Monday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Monday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Onalaska 80, Holmen 58 - Jalen Zubich (ONA): 19 points; Austin Braund (HOL): 19 points

Whitehall 55, Independence 51

Augusta 50, Osseo-Fairchild 47

River Ridge 53, Wauzeka-Steuben 48

Portage 62, Tomah 54

C-FC 68, Arcadia 53

Lake City 79, LaCrescent 38 - Nelson (La Crescent): 8 points

Girls high school basketball

La Crosse Central 51, Black River Falls 26 - Sophie Leinfelder (Central): 12 points

La Crosse Logan 61, Tomah 59 - final/overtime; Marissa Kleman (Logan): 7 points, including game-winning layup with 0.2 seconds left

Houston 49, LeRoy-Ostrander 38

