Accidents close Hwy. 14 near Coon Valley

Three vehicles crashed on Hwy 14. Monday evening near Coon Valley due to what authorities say were icy roads.

The crashes happened near Hellwig Lane west of in the Town of Hamburg due to icy roads.

Andrew Schlifer, 30, of Viola, was traveling eastbound towards Coon Valley when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy conditions and crashed into the guardrail. John Hines Jr. 57, Woodman, was behind Schlifer and attempted to avoid crashing into his vehicle when he slid into the westbound lane crashing into the guardrail.

A short time later, Colleen Gran, 37 of LaCrosse, was traveling west bound when she lost control of her vehicle. Gran crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into the guardrail. She was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

The accidents caused Hwy. 14 to be shut down for approximately and 90 minutes until road conditions improved.