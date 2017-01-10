WI AP HS Basketball Polls

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:



Division 1

School Record Points

1. Oshkosh North (6) 9-0 86

2. Kimberly (2) 8-0 85

3. Stevens Point (2) 9-1 84

4. Brookfield Central 9-0 74

5. Middleton 9-2 50

6. Madison Memorial 10-2 45

7. Milwaukee Vincent 6-3 25

8. Muskego 9-1 24

9. Oak Creek 7-2 22

10. Menomonee Falls 9-3 20

Others receiving votes:

Oshkosh West 9, Beloit Memorial 7, Milwaukee Riverside University 4, Bay Port 3, Mukwonago 3, Racine Park 1, De Pere 1, Eau Claire North 1.



Division 2

School Record Points

1. Waunakee (8) 9-0 97

2. La Crosse Central (1) 7-1 90

3. Beaver Dam (1) 11-0 68

4. Stoughton 9-0 64

5. Kaukauna 5-3 59

6. Pius XI 8-2 48

(tie) Pewaukee 11-1 48

8. Cedarburg 9-1 36

9. Onalaska 9-1 14

10. Whitnall 7-2 8

Others receiving votes:

Pulaski 6, Milw. Washington 5, Wausau East 4, Monona Grove 2, Monroe 1.



Division 3

School Record Points

1. Ripon (7) 9-0 95

2. Appleton Xavier (2) 10-0 89

3. Lake Mills (1) 10-1-0 80

4. Westby 9-0 73

5. Prescott 8-1 47

6. Waupun 7-2 42

7. Columbus 8-2 40

8. Clintonville 7-1 28

9. Bloomer 8-1 26

10. Southern Door 8-1 19

Others receiving votes:

Martin Luther 9, Edgewood 2.



Division 4

School Record Points

1. Destiny (7) 10-1 95

2. Darlington (1) 9-0 87

3. The Prairie School (1) 8-1 75

4. Young Coggs Prep 9-0 69

5. Laconia (1) 9-0 65

6. Regis 7-2 43

7. Stanley-Boyd 6-1 33

8. Markesan 7-2 32

9. Cochrane-Fountain City 9-0 26

10. Howards Grove 7-2 19

Others receiving votes:

Saint Mary's Springs 4, Edgar 1, Pardeeville 1.



Division 5

School Record Points

1. Barneveld (10) 8-0 100

2. Shullsburg 9-0 87

3. Columbus Catholic 10-0 75

4. Hilbert 9-0 67

5. McDonell Central 5-2 58

6. Seneca 9-0 50

7. Bangor 7-1 44

8. Alma-Pepin 7-1 33

9. Gresham Community 8-2 16

10. Almond-Bancroft 7-2 14

Others receiving votes:

Black Hawk 2, Assumption 2, Valley Christian 1, Ithaca 1.



=============

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:



Division 1

School Record Points

1. Appleton North (5) 10-0 90

2. Milwaukee King (1) 12-0 85

3. Mukwonago (2) 12-0 75

4. Arrowhead (1) 11-2 74

5. Middleton (1) 11-0 70

6. Germantown 12-1 54

7. De Pere 10-2 35

8. Madison East 8-2 22

9. Hudson 9-2 20

10. Bay Port 10-3 15

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 6, Sun Prairie 3, Appleton West 1.



Division 2

School Record Points

1. Beaver Dam (10) 12-0 100

2. West De Pere 10-0 85

3. New Berlin Eisenhower 9-2 75

4. Monroe 9-1 64

5. New Berlin West 10-1 60

6. Hortonville 7-2 54

7. Waunakee 9-1 37

8. Stoughton 9-2 36

9. Pewaukee 9-3 22

10. Plymouth 9-2 16

Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 1.



Division 3

School Record Points

1. Wrightstown (2) 10-1 88

2. Edgewood (4) 7-3 85

3. Whitewater (4) 9-1 83

4. Freedom 10-1 61

5. Martin Luther 9-1 60

6. Bloomer 9-1 53

7. Valders 11-1 44

8. Richland Center 9-1 37

9. Kewaunee 9-2 21

10. Waupun 8-3 17

Others receiving votes: Marshall 1.



Division 4

School Record Points

1. Aquinas (7) 10-0 95

2. Lourdes Academy (3) 8-1 85

3. Laconia 12-0 84

4. Neillsville 11-0 69

5. Wisconsin Heights 9-0 66

6. Howards Grove 9-1 43

7. Melrose-Mindoro 11-0 36

8. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6-3 25

9. Marathon 9-2 20

10. Mineral Point 7-3 14

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Ozaukee 1, Dominican 1, Cuba City 1.



Division 5

School Record Points

1. Clayton (10) 10-0 100

2. McDonell Central 10-1 83

3. Bangor 9-1 82

4. Black Hawk 10-0 63

5. Newman Catholic 9-3 50

6. Shullsburg 7-2 42

7. Flambeau 6-1 41

8. Riverdale 8-2 31

9. Tri-County 11-0 27

10. Loyal 10-3 20

Others receiving votes: River Ridge 4, Royall 2, South Shore 2, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Living Word Lutheran 1.

