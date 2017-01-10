VIDEO: Authorities release video of shooting

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and La Crosse Police Department release the video of the shooting of a suspect last month.

The 51-second video from December 30 begins with the suspect, Daniel Lexvold, as he exits a pickup truck in the parking lot of Bittersweet Flower Market. He is then seen waiving a large chain around and yelling at officers.

Officers were looking for Lexvold from an earlier domestic incident in the Town of Campbell. He was pulled over in the parking lot at the business. After refusing to exit his vehicle, backup from other officers was requested. The video begins after other officers were on the scene.

After commands to drop the chain, the video shows bean bag rounds fired at Lexvold by La Crosse Police Officer Ryan Deflorian. Lexvold then charges at the officers. Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger released K9 Sayibe who was hit by the chain wielded by Lexvold. He then continued around to the back of the squad car towards Officer Deflorian, who slipped and fell. As he got up, Lexvold has come around the rear bumper of the squad car.

This was when Lexvold was shot.

The officers then provided medical assistance to Lexvold before he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

On Monday, he was booked into the La Crosse County Jail. Formal charges are expected against Lexvold on Friday.

