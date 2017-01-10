Snow and ice-related injuries up

Gundersen Health System employees say they've seen an increase in snow and ice related injuries.

They stress that it's important that if you're walking somewhere on foot in these conditions, to walk defensively.

That means only using established walkways, preferably walkways that have been salted or sanded. Use handrails where available, wear non-slip foot wear, and when entering your vehicle, use the side of that vehicle for support.

"We just want people to know that they really need to take their time on the roadways and walkways," said Megan Anderson, a trauma and injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen Health System. "Don't rush. Give yourself extra time when you're walking or driving today as the roads are really slippery."

Falls can be very serious, leading to broken bones or concussions. If you must go, take it slow. The best way to avoid a fall is to stay inside if you can during these conditions.