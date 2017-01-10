Dump truck crashes into bar in Town of Shelby

Weather may be a factor in the Town of Shelby where a dump truck ran off Highway 14/61 and into a building.

An eyewitness told News 19 the truck hit a guard rail and then collided with the back portion of Charlie's Inn. Shelby Police and Fire and Gundersen Tri-State responded to that incident.

No word yet about injuries or the cause of of the accident. We will have more details as they become available.