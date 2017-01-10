Emergency response training in water confidence

Law enforcement agents learned water survival skills Tuesday in La Crosse.

Members of the Emergency Response Team hosted the training at Logan High School's swimming pool. The Department of Criminal Investigation Tactical Unit received that training. Some of these officers may be carrying more than 50 pounds of extra equipment. The session is designed to give them a sense of confidence during an emergency situation.

"If you do have to go in the water for whatever reason, you need to have the confidence that you can do what it takes to get that gear off if you need to and still make it out and survive. The gear is replaceable, the person isn't," said Sergeant Mike Valencia, ERT team leader.

This is a continuation of a program done last summer that they hope to do more regularly in the coming year.