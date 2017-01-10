Heavy, wet snow causes hazardous conditions

What started off as rain, quickly changed into a wintry mix building up on roadways and causing hazardous conditions.

"Travel appropriately, have warm winter weather gear, be prepared in case you were to travel off the road or be involved in a motor vehicle accident," stressed Douglas Stavenau, Chief of Police for the City of La Crescent.

The La Crosse County Public Safety Communications Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon advising that "hills, bridges, ride tops, overheads, exit and on ramps throughout La Crosse County have become icy/slippery and are causing hazardous driving conditions. Several accidents and slide-offs have been reported and are adding to traffic difficulties."

"If you do have that driver that insists, or that you're uncomfortable, they're following too close-take your time and pull over to the side. Signal what your intentions are, move out of the way and let that person proceed ahead of you just so that you maintain your own safe distances and your comfort," added Stavenau.

SEE: News 19 StormTracker Weather

A number of schools in the region announced closures in the early morning Tuesday with others letting students out two hours early due to worsening conditions.

Delaine Olson, a La Crosse resident who lives on Main Street was out shoveling, something he said he does for his landlord to help out.

"If it builds up I come out at two, three in the morning to shovel it off." When asked just how heavy the snow accumulation was he responded, "Heavy? I know! I'm about worn out and I still have two more to do yet."

Gundersen Health System said it's important people stretch a little before shoveling. The most common injury they see when it comes to clearly heavy snow is muscle strains. Employees at the hospital recommend dressing in layers, only lifting what you can handle, and taking breaks.

And with temperatures gradually falling into the evening, the water and slush that will remain will begin to freeze

Related Links: