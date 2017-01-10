La Crosse League of Women Voters addresses mental health in forum

The January League of Women Voters forum in La Crosse focused on mental health.

Each month, the League of Women Voters discusses a different community issue at the Learn and Lunch Program. Local key note speakers are invited to present on different aspects of that issue.

According to local health assessment forums, mental health has become a top concern in the La Crosse area. "Community Collaboration and Response to Mental Illness" addressed the issues relating to local mental health services and the stigma that surrounds mental illnesses.

Local activist Patti Jo Severson says that although there is more work to do in understanding mental health, the La Crosse area is moving in the right direction. As the Chair of the Mental Health Coalition and a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Severson recognizes local response groups created to address mental health.

"La Crosse community and La Crosse County can be proud of the work we've done in various areas from the Suicide Prevention Initiative to Crisis Intervention Training," said Severson. "The list goes on."

She adds that even without formal training, anybody can be equipped to help someone they know who may be showing signs of mental illness.

"Not to be afraid to ask when you see someone who's struggling, or you see some change in behavior, say, 'What happened? I'm here for you if you need to talk.' Or if they maybe need an appointment, maybe ask if you could go with them or be with them, without judgment," Severson said. "I think that's the biggest thing."

The next Learn and Lunch Program will be on Tuesday, February 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The topic of that luncheon will be "State Funding and Education" with key note speaker Janet Rossetet, Executive Director of Business Services for the School District of La Crosse. Every forum is open to the public with no cost. There is a $13 fee for those interested in having lunch.

You are able to RSVP to the next Learn and Lunch Program through February 10 at lwvlawi@gmail.com.