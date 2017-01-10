Rep. Billings statement on State of the State speech

Reacting to Governor Scott Walker's State of the State speech Tuesday, 95th Assembly Representative Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) issued the following statement:

“The State of the State must reflect the reality of the majority of Wisconsinites,” said Rep. Billings. “For the past six years under the Walker Administration and Republican control of the legislature, average families and individuals have felt the pinch of record cuts to schools, stagnate job growth and deteriorating roads.”

“As a border community, we have a lot of Wisconsin pride and we do not like seeing ourselves surpassed by Minnesota or Iowa. However, Governor Walker’s rosy picture does not negate the fact that Wisconsin trails behind its neighbors in virtually all economic categories. We must do better in supporting public education, funding infrastructure, protecting our natural resources and growing our economy for everyone.”