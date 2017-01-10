Rep. VanderMeer statement on State of the State speech

Following Governor Walker's State of the State speech Tuesday, 70th District Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) issued the following statements on the speech.

“The State of Wisconsin is strong, but opportunities exist, especially as they relate to workforce development. This includes workforce development opportunities for those with disabilities as well as making sure our veterans are able to find employment. I look forward to working with the administration on expanding worker training programs and getting more people all across our state into the workforce.”

“The Governor discussed the importance of investment in our public schools, including career readiness and youth apprenticeship programs. Let’s focus on making Wisconsin stronger through well prepared students and a well prepared workforce. I was also pleased to hear about the Governor’s emphasis on support for broadband expansion, something that’s critical for rural areas of the state such as ours.”

“Additionally, the Governor announced a desire to increase the Local Road Improvement Program so that local governments can utilize funds to fix roads, bridges, and potholes in their communities. Safe and reliable roads are vital to our local communities and local commerce.”

“I also extend my appreciation to First Lady Tonette Walker for telling us about her involvement in helping to develop Fostering Futures, an initiative that helps to address behavioral challenges for children through trauma-informed care.”

“I’m enthusiastic about the upcoming session and continuing to bring accountable government to Wisconsinites.”