The Salvation Army says they are still short of their $1 million campaign goal.

With only a few weeks left to reach their goal, they are asking the community for their help.

Currently, their Red Kettle campaign have collected $855,000 dollars, a large portion coming in over a 16 day span.



To make a donation use the counter kettles in destinations throughout La Crosse County, or send a donation by mail to 223 North 8th Street or go online at www.salvationarmylacrosse.org.