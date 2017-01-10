Janus joins Schmidt's staff as D-coordinator - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Janus joins Schmidt's staff as D-coordinator

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

UW-La Crosse head football coach Mike Schmidt is adding to his staff.

Matt Janus was named as a full-time assistant on Tuesday.

Janus will the teams new defensive coordinator, a position Schmidt handled himself during his first season.

Janus has spent the last three seasons as a defensive assistant at UW-Platteville.

Schmidt and Janus worked together when Schmidt was at Platteville.

For more details on UW-L's new hiring for it's football staff, click here:  http://uwlathletics.com/news/2017/1/10/janus-named-assistant-football-coach.aspx 

