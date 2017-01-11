La Crescent committee seeks donations to fund schools

Motivated residents of La Crescent hope that the community rallies to support strong schools in the district through donations.

As we've reported, the La Crescent-Hokah school tried a couple of times now to pass different referendums to make up for budget shortfalls, the latest of which being an operating referendum to fund programs and services which failed on November 8, 2016. That's why Stephen Mau said the community now should try a different approach to solving the school's budget issues.

The 300 for 300 Project, which is independent of the district itself, aims to address a projected $300,000 shortfall by asking those who supported the November referendum to give what they can as a way to offset potential class size increases and a "brain drain" due to open enrollment options.

The goal is to raise enough funds in a one-time donation drive by March 31, 2017 through various channels, eliminating or minimizing the need for cuts to programs and personnel for a year. That, Mau said, would allow time for the public to inform themselves about a potential levy measure before heading to the polls in November.

There are a handful of ways to participate (courtesy of the 300 for 300 Project committee):

* Direct a check to the District 300 Foundation and mail to PO Box 34 La Crescent, MN 55947. We will record and send a verification of your donation for tax purposes.

* You may still drop off a check, made out to School District 300 or La Crescent-Hokah Public schools, at the District Office at 703 South 11th Street La Crescent MN 55947 or mail to the same address.

* You can use GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/300-for-300

* Lastly you can use the following site as a direct link to make a contribution to the District 300 Foundation: https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2350685